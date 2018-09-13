What's the cheapest rental available in Fishtown, right now?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has good transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,550, compared to a $1,475 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Fishtown, via rental site Zumper, yields a look at what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2196 E. Huntingdon St.
Listed at $950/month, this 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom , located at 2196 E. Huntingdon St., is 38.7 percent less than the $1,550/month median rent for a one bedroom in Fishtown.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood and tile flooring, black appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar, high ceilings, ceiling fans, many windows with horizontal blinds, a large bedroom and a large closet. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.
1204 E. Palmer St.
This studio, situated at 1204 E. Palmer St., is listed for $1,100/month.
In the unit, expect an open living room floor plan, floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood flooring, white appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, recessed and designer lighting, in-unit laundry, a glass-encased shower, a pantry and a large closet. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
715 Belgrade St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 715 Belgrade St., which, at 428 square feet, is going for $1,395/month.
In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, high ceilings, many windows with horizontal blinds, stainless steel appliances granite countertops, a pantry, large closets and ceiling fans. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.
