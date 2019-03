What's the cheapest rental available in Fishtown, right now?

1101 E. Palmer St.

2220 Almond St., #2

113 E. Girard Ave., Second Floor

731 E. Thompson St.

2415 Almond St.

Fishtown is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in this part of Philadelphia look like these days--and what might you get for your money?We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Fishtown via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $1,250/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 1101 E. Palmer St., is 19.4 percent less than the $1,550/month median rent for a one-bedroom in Fishtown.In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pets are not permitted. There is no broker's fee associated with this rental.(See the complete listing here .)This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 2220 Almond St., #2, is listed for $1,325/month for its 1,320 square feet of space.In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, closet space and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include a fitness center. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee, but there is a $45 application fee.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse on the second floor of 113 E. Girard Ave., which, at 700 square feet, is going for $1,399/month.In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.(See the full listing here .)Then there's this 825-square-foot with one bedroom and one bathroom at 731 E. Thompson St., listed at $1,400/month.In the unit, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and natural light. Both cats and dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.(See the listing here .)Check out this 792-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse at 2415 Almond St., listed at $1,450/month.Building amenities include a roof deck and outdoor space. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.(Here's the listing .)---