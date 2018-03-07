REAL ESTATE

What's The Cheapest Rental Available In Germantown, West Central, Right Now?

6336 Germantown Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're on the hunt for new digs, you know how hard it can be to find a good spot for a reasonable price. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Germantown, West Central look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Germantown, West Central via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

6336 Germantown Ave.




Listed at $750 / month, this 408-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 6336 Germantown Ave., is 15.3 percent less than the $885 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in Germantown, West Central.

In the sunny unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. It also has a small yard. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

6343 McCallum St.




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 6343 McCallum St., is also listed for $750 / month for its 725 square feet of space.

In the basement unit, expect carpeted floors, built-in storage features and generous closet space. There's on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

247 W Rittenhouse St., #2b



Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 247 W Rittenhouse St., which, at 400 square feet, is going for $875 / month.

The building features on-site laundry. In the sunny unit, expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and high ceilings. The building has both on-site laundry and on-site parking. Cats are welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in North Central, explored
What does $900 rent you in Atlantic City, today?
What does $1,700 rent you in Philadelphia?
What's the cheapest rental available in Washington Square, right now?
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News