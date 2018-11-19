What's the cheapest rental available in Graduate Hospital, right now?

So how does the low-end pricing on a Graduate Hospital rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
2116 South St., #3
First, there's this 860-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2116 South St., #3, listed at $1,300/month.
In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a deck, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
(See the listing here.)
1832 Kater St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1832 Kater St., is listed for $1,400/month.
The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony and in-unit laundry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee
(See the listing here.)
712 S. 16th St.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 712 S. 16th St., which is also going for $1,400/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. Feline companions are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
(Check out the listing here.)