REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Graduate Hospital, right now?

2116 South St., #3. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Graduate Hospital are hovering around $1,515, compared to a $1,475 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Graduate Hospital rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

2116 South St., #3






First, there's this 860-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2116 South St., #3, listed at $1,300/month.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a deck, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

1832 Kater St.






This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1832 Kater St., is listed for $1,400/month.

The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a balcony and in-unit laundry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee

(See the listing here.)

712 S. 16th St.






And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 712 S. 16th St., which is also going for $1,400/month.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. Feline companions are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,000 rent you in Atlantic City, right now?
What's the cheapest rental available in Old City, right now?
What's the cheapest rental available in Philadelphia, right now?
What will $1,300 rent you in Easton, right now?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
4 found dead, shot in the head, inside Philadelphia home
Lawyer shares secret audio recording in GoFundMe scandal
N.J. couple on way to their wedding killed in I-78 crash
Chris Watts sentenced to life in prison for killing family
Woman murdered inside Pottstown home identified
Girl, 6, allegedly killed baby brother while dad shopped
David's Bridal files for bankruptcy, but your order is safe
Police: Man attempted to hit officer with his car
Show More
Officials: NC teacher killed by Mexican drug trafficker
Chipotle fires manager who asked customers to pay before ordering
Body found amid search for missing 49ers fan
Police: Man exposed himself in Hockessin Wawa
Multiple shots fired at man sitting in car in Juniata
More News