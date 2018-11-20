What's the cheapest rental available in Logan Square, right now?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,785, compared to a $1,470 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Logan Square, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
500 N. 18th St.
Here's this 610-square-foot at 500 N. 18th St., listed at $1,333/month.
In the unit, the listing promises a fireplace, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar and a walk-in closet. Building amenities include a roof deck, garage parking and a fitness center. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
(See the listing here.)
2121 Market St., #423
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 2121 Market St., #423, is listed for $1,500/month for its 520 square feet of space.
The apartment features air conditioning, in-unit laundry, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, wooden cabinetry and a breakfast bar. Building amenities include a fitness center. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $500 security deposit
(See the listing here.)
1 Franklin Town Blvd.
Over at 1 Franklin Town Blvd., there's this 805-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom , going for $1,509/month.
Apartment amenities include a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, carpeting and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The building boasts a fitness center and a swimming pool. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
(View the listing here.)
230 N. 21st St., #401
Listed at $1,645/month, this 821-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 230 N. 21st St., #401.
Building amenities include assigned parking. In the unit, you'll find high ceilings, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a kitchen island, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
(Check out the complete listing here.)