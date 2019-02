What's the cheapest rental available in Logan Square, right now?

150 N. 21st St.

Logan Square is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Logan Square look like these days--and what might you get for the price?We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Logan Square via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---This one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space, situated at 150 N. 21st St., is listed for $1,095/month.In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, high ceilings and a bay window. Amenities offered in the building include storage and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.(See the complete listing here .)Here's a studio condo at 2201 Pennsylvania Ave., #1010, which, at 600 square feet, is going for $1,165/month.In the apartment, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and plenty of closet space. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a roof deck and a fitness center. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.(See the full listing here .)This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 2121 Market St., #703, is listed for $1,495/month for its 700 square feet of space.This apartment features air conditioning, in-unit laundry and large windows. Building amenities include a fitness center. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $500 security deposit(See the listing here .)And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1900 Arch St., #620, which, with 642 square feet, is going for $1,645/month.In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a breakfast bar. Building amenities include assigned parking, a roof top deck and a fitness center. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.(Check out the listing here .)To round things out, there's this 400-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 200 N. 16th St., #906. It's being listed for $1,730/month.Inside, the listing promises granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center and a rooftop deck. Pets are not welcome.There's no leasing fee required for this rental.(Here's the full listing .)---