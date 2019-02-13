REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Logan Square, right now?

2121 Market St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Logan Square is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Logan Square look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Logan Square via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

150 N. 21st St.






This one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space, situated at 150 N. 21st St., is listed for $1,095/month.

In the unit, you're promised hardwood flooring, high ceilings and a bay window. Amenities offered in the building include storage and on-site laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

2201 Pennsylvania Ave., #1010





Here's a studio condo at 2201 Pennsylvania Ave., #1010, which, at 600 square feet, is going for $1,165/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring and plenty of closet space. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a roof deck and a fitness center. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

2121 Market St., #703






This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 2121 Market St., #703, is listed for $1,495/month for its 700 square feet of space.

This apartment features air conditioning, in-unit laundry and large windows. Building amenities include a fitness center. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental, but there is a $500 security deposit

(See the listing here.)

1900 Arch St., #620





And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1900 Arch St., #620, which, with 642 square feet, is going for $1,645/month.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a breakfast bar. Building amenities include assigned parking, a roof top deck and a fitness center. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the listing here.)

200 N. 16th St., #906






To round things out, there's this 400-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 200 N. 16th St., #906. It's being listed for $1,730/month.

Inside, the listing promises granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center and a rooftop deck. Pets are not welcome.There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Here's the full listing.)
---

