What's The Cheapest Rental Available In North Central, Right Now?

By Hoodline
Finding a good deal can be a challenge if you're apartment hunting on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in North Central look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in North Central via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.

2046 N Gratz St., #1




Listed at $800 / month, this 1,776-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, located at 2046 N Gratz St., is 15.8 percent less than the $950 / month median rent for a 1-bedroom in North Central. The sunny first-floor unit has a mix of carpeting and hardwood flooring. Pets are negotiable. (See the complete listing here.)

1506 North 17th St., #3a




This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1506 North 17th St., is listed for $850 / month. In the sunny unit, you're promised both air conditioning and central heating and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is allowed here. (See the complete listing here.)

1804 N Bouvier St.




Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom room at 1804 N Bouvier St., which is going for $900 / month. In the unit, you're promised a dishwasher, hardwood floors and good storage space. The building has a large backyard. Unfortunately, pets are not allowed. (See the full listing here.)
REAL ESTATE
