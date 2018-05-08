REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Old City, right now?

9 N. Ninth St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're apartment hunting, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Old City look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,695, compared to a $1,495 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Old City, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

427 Vine St., #6




Listed at $1,550/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 427 Vine St.

In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a small breakfast bar and generous closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Here's the listing.)

125 N. Fourth St.




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 125 N. Fourth St., which is going for $1,595/month.

The apartment features air conditioning, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a kitchen island. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity.

(Check out the listing here.)

231 N. Third St.




Over at 231 N. Third St., there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom rental, also going for $1,595/month.

In the apartment, you'll find air conditioning, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, huge windows, wooden cabinetry, exposed brick and stainless steel appliances. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

(View the listing here.)

9 N. Ninth St., #804




Listed at $1,595/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 9 N. Ninth St.

The apartment offers air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, large windows and a kitchen island. Pets are not allowed. A fitness center, assigned parking and secured entry are offered as building amenities.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

315 Arch St., #607




To wrap things up, there's this 695-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 315 Arch St. It's being listed for $1,650/month.

In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, large windows, high ceilings, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Here's the full listing.)
