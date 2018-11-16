What's the cheapest rental available in Old City, right now?

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Old City look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Old City via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
117 Chestnut St.
Listed at $1,400/month, this 550-square-foot studio, located at 117 Chestnut St., is 4.8 percent less than the $1,470/month median rent for a studio in Old City.
Shared outdoor space, a roof deck and on-site management are included as building amenities. In the bi-level unit, expect a balcony, air conditioning, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and recessed lighting. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
50 N. Front St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space, situated at 50 N. Front St., is listed for $1,500/month for its 662 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck and shared outdoor space. In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, a balcony, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. Cats and dogs are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
713 Walnut St., ##3F
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 713 Walnut St., ##3F, which is also going for $1,500/month.
The apartment features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a spiral staircase, white appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
9 N. Ninth St., #408
Then there's this 635-square-foot condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 9 N. Ninth St., #408, listed at $1,525/month.
Building amenities include secured entry, a fitness center, assigned parking and a residents lounge. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, white appliances, a breakfast bar and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
215 Vine St., #1R
Listed at $1,550/month, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 215 Vine St., #1R.
Secured entry, shared outdoor space and assigned parking are included in the building. In the apartment, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
