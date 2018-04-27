REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Philadelphia, right now?

229 Buckingham Place | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Finding a bargain can be a challenge if you're on the hunt for new digs on a budget. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Philadelphia look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Philadelphia via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

3527 North 16th St., #1F




Here's a studio apartment at 3527 North 16th St. in Tioga, which, with 700-square-feet, is going for $690 / month.

In the unit, the listing promises high ceilings, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, ceiling fans, built-in storage features and ample natural light. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the listing here.)

5358 Woodland Ave., #3




Over at 5358 Woodland Ave. in Southwest Schuylkill, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse, going for $700 / month.

In the unit, expect to find carpeted floors, a stove, tons of cabinet space and granite countertops. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(View the listing here.)

2955 N Reese St., #2ndFL




Also listed at $700 / month, this 1,036-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2955 N Reese St. in Fairhill.

Apartment amenities include a stove, hardwood floors and plenty of windows. Cats and dogs are not welcome in this unit.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

229 Buckingham Place




To round things out, there's this 450-square-foot residence at 229 Buckingham Place in Spruce Hill. It's being listed for $700 / month.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and a stove. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.

(Here's the full listing.)
