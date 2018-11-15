REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Philadelphia, right now?

1410 N. 21st St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Philadelphia are hovering around $1,450. But how does the low-end pricing on a Philadelphia rental look these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1410 N. 21st St.





This one-bedroom, one-bathroom space, situated at 1410 N. 21st St. in Sharswood, is listed for $600/month for its 500 square feet of space.

In the unit, expect hardwood floors and carpeting, wooden cabinetry and closet space. The building offers on-site management. Cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the listing here.)

3142 N. Broad St.






And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3142 N. Broad St. in Glenwood, which is also going for $600/month.

The building features assigned parking. In the apartment, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the listing here.)

7850 Hasbrook Ave., #3






Then, there's this 540-square-foot studio condo at 7850 Hasbrook Ave., #3 in Fox Chase. It's being listed for $640/month.

The apartment features both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted flooring and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The building features on-site laundry. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $25 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(Here's the full listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
What will $1,300 rent you in Easton, right now?
What will $800 rent you in Harrisburg, right now?
What will $900 rent you in Trenton, right now?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Northern Liberties, Philadelphia
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Prosecutor: GoFundMe story about helpful homeless man a hoax
TIMELINE: Key events in the GoFundMe hoax investigation
AccuWeather: Winter Storm Brings Snow, Ice and Rain
6abc School Closings and Early Dismissals
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Chris Sowers reports from the 6abc studio terrace
Snow continues to fall in the Lehigh County
Gray Hall reports from Mobile 6 as snow changes to rain
Camel spotted in snowstorm along Route 309
Show More
PennDOT readies for snow, icy covered roads
Heavy snow falls, but roads passable in Center City
Northern California fire death toll at 56; 130 missing
More News