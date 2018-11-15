What's the cheapest rental available in Philadelphia, right now?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1410 N. 21st St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom space, situated at 1410 N. 21st St. in Sharswood, is listed for $600/month for its 500 square feet of space.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors and carpeting, wooden cabinetry and closet space. The building offers on-site management. Cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the listing here.)
3142 N. Broad St.
And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3142 N. Broad St. in Glenwood, which is also going for $600/month.
The building features assigned parking. In the apartment, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the listing here.)
7850 Hasbrook Ave., #3
Then, there's this 540-square-foot studio condo at 7850 Hasbrook Ave., #3 in Fox Chase. It's being listed for $640/month.
The apartment features both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted flooring and wooden cabinetry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The building features on-site laundry. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $25 application fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
(Here's the full listing.)