REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Point Breeze, right now?

1100 S. Broad St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're apartment hunting, you know how hard it can be to find a good deal. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Point Breeze look like these days--and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,186, compared to a $1,455 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Point Breeze, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

2130 Tasker St.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 2130 Tasker St., is listed for $725/month for its 750 square feet of space.

In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a refrigerator and a ceiling fan. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the complete listing here.)

1258 S. 17th St., #2F




Then there's this townhouse with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1258 S. 17th St., listed at $1,000/month.

In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(See the listing here.)

1248 S. 15th St., #3




And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 1248 S. 15th St., which, with 500 square feet, is going for $1,145/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)

1100 S. Broad St., #704B




Over at 1100 S. Broad St., there's this 396-square-foot studio, going for $1,195/month.

In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring a dishwasher and a breakfast bar. Pets are not permitted. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and extra storage space.

(View the listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in North Central, explored
What does $900 rent you in Atlantic City, today?
What does $1,700 rent you in Philadelphia?
What's the cheapest rental available in Washington Square, right now?
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
Show More
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
More News