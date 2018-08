What's the cheapest rental available in Point Breeze, right now?

2130 Tasker St.

If you're apartment hunting, you know how hard it can be to find a good deal. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Point Breeze look like these days--and what might you get for the price?According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,186, compared to a $1,455 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Point Breeze, via rental site Zumper , offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 2130 Tasker St., is listed for $725/month for its 750 square feet of space.In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a refrigerator and a ceiling fan. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.(See the complete listing here .)Then there's this townhouse with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1258 S. 17th St., listed at $1,000/month.In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not permitted.(See the listing here .)And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 1248 S. 15th St., which, with 500 square feet, is going for $1,145/month.Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not welcome.(Check out the listing here .)Over at 1100 S. Broad St., there's this 396-square-foot studio, going for $1,195/month.In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring a dishwasher and a breakfast bar. Pets are not permitted. Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, concierge service, outdoor space, an elevator and extra storage space.(View the listing here .)