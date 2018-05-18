REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Rittenhouse?

2311 Spruce St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Rittenhouse is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Rittenhouse look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Rittenhouse via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

2211 Spruce St.




Listed at $895/month, this 500-square-foot studio, located at 2211 Spruce St., is 25.1 percent less than the $1,195/month median rent for a studio in Rittenhouse.

The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, you can anticipate central heating, hardwood flooring, closet space, high ceilings, a stove and a fireplace. Cats are welcome here.

(See the complete listing here.)

338 S. 16th St., #8




This studio, situated at 338 S. 16th St., is listed for $925/month.

The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, granite countertops, closet space and wooden cabinetry. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. Pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

1512 Spruce St.




Here's a studio at 1512 Spruce St., which, at 278-square-feet, is going for $960/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, a fitness center, on-site management and secured entry. In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, carpeted floors, large windows, a breakfast bar and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

2100 Walnut St., #3M




This unit, situated at 2100 Walnut St., is listed for $1,025/month for its 200-square-feet of space.

The apartment features central heating, hardwood flooring, large windows and granite countertops. The building offers a fitness center and a door person. Pets are not allowed.

(See the listing here.)

2311 Spruce St., #103




And here's a studio at 2311 Spruce St., which, with 400-square-feet, is going for $1,045/month.

In the apartment, you can anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, cabinet space and built-in storage features. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in North Central, explored
What does $900 rent you in Atlantic City, today?
What does $1,700 rent you in Philadelphia?
What's the cheapest rental available in Washington Square, right now?
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News