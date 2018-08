What's the cheapest rental available in Rittenhouse?

321 S. 16th St.

Rittenhouse has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Rittenhouse look like these days--and what might you get for your money?We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Rittenhouse via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---First, there's this apartment at 321 S. 16th St., listed at $995/month.In the unit, you can expect tile flooring, generous storage space, a stove and a breakfast bar. This spot is pet friendly, so feel free to bing your dog or cat. From the listing:(See the listing here .)Listed at $1,049/month, this 278-square-foot studio is located at 1512 Spruce St.On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the furnished unit, look for air conditioning, carpeted floors, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and large windows. Both cats and dogs are welcome here.(Here's the listing .)Over at 1521 Pine St., there's this studio apartment, going for $1,095/month.The unit features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a loft area, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan and exposed brick. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and extra storage. Cats and dogs are not permitted here.(View the listing here .)And finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1429 Spruce St. It's being listed for $1,175/month.When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, a bike rack and extra storage space. In the sunny unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, high ceilings, new cabinets, granite countertops and ample closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.(Here's the full listing .)