What's the cheapest rental available in Society Hill?

So how does the low-end pricing on a Society Hill rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
430 Spruce St.
Listed at $995/month, this 650-square-foot studio, located at 430 Spruce St., is 13.7 percent less than the $1,153/month median rent for a studio in Society Hill.
In the unit, you're promised central heating, carpeted floors and wooden cabinetry. Cat owners, take heed: your feline is welcome to live here too.
614 Pine St., #3F
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 614 Pine St., #3F, is listed for $1,350/month for its 450 square feet of space.
In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome pending the owner's approval and additional fees.
526 S. Third St., #3F
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 526 S. Third St., #3F, which, at 600 square feet, is going for $1,495/month.
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and small dogs are allowed with owner approval.
510 Spruce St., #1R
Finally, there's this condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 510 Spruce St., #1R, listed at $1,525/month.
The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a fireplace, a terrace, exposed brick, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. The building offers assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
