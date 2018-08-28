REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Spring Garden, right now?

2401 Pennsylvania Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Spring Garden are hovering around $1,550, compared to a $1,495 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Spring Garden rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

2127 Spring Garden St.




Listed at $1,050/month, this studio, located at 2127 Spring Garden St., is 27.6 percent less than the $1,450/month median rent for a studio in Spring Garden.

The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, high ceilings, bay windows, in-unit laundry, black appliances and wooden cabinetry. Sorry animal lovers, cats and dogs are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

1601 Spring Garden St.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 1601 Spring Garden St., is listed for $1,300/month for its 537 square feet of space.

The apartment features central heating and air conditioning, hardwood and tile flooring, black appliances, wooden cabinetry, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, extra storage space and garden access. Pets are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

2401 Pennsylvania Ave.




Here's a studio living space at 2401 Pennsylvania Ave., which, at 700 square feet, is going for $1,395/month.

Outdoor space, secured entry and extra storage space are listed as building amenities. The apartment features a balcony, large windows, white appliances, wooden countertops, hardwood flooring and a separate dining room area. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.

(See the full listing here.)
