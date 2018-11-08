What's the cheapest rental available in Spring Garden, right now?

So how does the low-end pricing on a Spring Garden rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1601 Spring Garden St., #M118
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 1601 Spring Garden St., #M118, is listed for $1,250/month for its 537 square feet of space.
The building features a fitness center, extra storage space and on-site management. In the unit, look for hardwood and tile flooring, built-in storage space, air conditioning, garden access, a dishwasher, white appliances and in-unit laundry. Pets are not allowed.
1927 Spring Garden St.
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 1927 Spring Garden St., which, at 550 square feet, is going for $1,350/month.
Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking for a fee, on-site laundry and on-site management. The apartment features tile and hardwood flooring, closet space, high ceilings, white appliances, garden access and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
1427 Melon St., #101
Listed at $1,495/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 1427 Melon St., #101.
Building amenities include assigned parking and shared outdoor space. In the apartment, look for both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, garden access, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not welcome.
