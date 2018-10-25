What's the cheapest rental available in Spruce Hill, right now?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,070, compared to a $1,455 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.
A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Spruce Hill, via rental site Zumper, paints a picture of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
4419 Walnut St.
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom, situated at 4419 Walnut St., is listed for $965/month for its 520 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking, shared outdoor space and a residents lounge. In the unit, anticipate both air conditioning and central heating, carpeted flooring, black appliances, granite countertops and high ceilings. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
248 S. 44th St., #2F
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 248 S. 44th St., #2F, which is going for $980/month.
Apartment amenities include carpeted flooring, high ceilings, closet space, white appliances, an eat-in kitchen and extra storage space. Both cats and dogs are allowed at this location.
(See the full listing here.)
4300 Chestnut St.
Then there's this with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4300 Chestnut St., listed at $1,050/month.
The building features on-site management and secured entry. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the listing here.)