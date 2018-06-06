REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Washington Square, right now?

1324 Locust St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
If you're apartment hunting, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Washington Square look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score's assessment, the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,475, which is on par with the one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.

A look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Washington Square, via rental site Zumper, offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1229 Chestnut St., #418




This studio, situated at 1229 Chestnut St., is listed for $970/month.

The building offers a fitness center, on-site laundry, secured entry, a door person and an elevator. In the unit, you can expect carpeted floors, a stove, generous cabinet space and large windows. Cats are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

1324 Locust St., #601




Then there's this 317-square-foot condo at 1324 Locust St., listed at $995/month.

In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, carpeted floors, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are welcome here. Building amenities include a fitness center, on-site laundry, a door person, an elevator and storage space.

(See the listing here.)

1125 Chestnut St., #1609




Listed at $1,160/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 1125 Chestnut St.

Amenities offered in the building include a fitness center, an elevator, on-site laundry, secured entry and a door person. The unit features carpeted floors, a stove, cabinet space and ample natural light. Cats are welcome.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

713 Pine St.




To round things out, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom at 713 Pine St. It's being listed for $1,200/month.

On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the unit, look for central heating, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, closet space, a stove and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not permitted.

(Here's the full listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
The cheapest apartment rentals in North Central, explored
What does $900 rent you in Atlantic City, today?
What does $1,700 rent you in Philadelphia?
What's the cheapest rental available in Washington Square, right now?
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
Show More
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
More News