REAL ESTATE

What's the cheapest rental available in Washington Square, right now?

1324 Locust St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Washington Square are hovering around $1,482, compared to a $1,490 one-bedroom median for Philadelphia as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Washington Square rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1324 Locust St., #830




Listed at $950/month, this 319-square-foot studio condo, located at 1324 Locust St., #830, is 17.3 percent less than the $1,148/month median rent for a studio in Washington Square.

The building features a fitness center, on-site laundry and extra storage space. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

711 Pine St.




This studio apartment, situated at 711 Pine St., is listed for $960/month.

Apartment amenities include central heating, in-unit laundry, carpeting, built-in bookshelves and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

1229 Chestnut St., #202




And here's a studio condo at 1229 Chestnut St., #202, which is going for $1,085/month.

The building offers a fitness center, an elevator, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the apartment, expect to find carpeting, closet space and wooden cabinetry. If you've got a feline in tow, you'll be happy to learn your cat is welcome.

(Check out the listing here.)

1001 Pine St., #604




To wrap things up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1001 Pine St., #604. It's being listed for $1,245/month.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, generous closet space and a dishwasher. The building features on-site laundry and an elevator. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

(Here's the full listing.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Obama vacation home on Martha's Vineyard sells for $15M
What will $1,300 rent you in Philadelphia, right now?
What's the cheapest rental available in Society Hill?
Renting in Reading: What will $800 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Police shoot, kill suspect while serving warrant in Tacony
Colorado man charged with murder in deaths of wife, 2 kids
Suspect arrested for gunpoint sex assault in East Mount Airy
Police: Man gropes 2 teens in Warrington Target store
AccuWeather: More Clouds and Showers on the Way
FedEx truck rolls over after crash in Chester Co.
Woman killed by alligator while walking dog near golf course
Local family travels 7,000 miles to help kids in Kenya
Show More
Thunderbirds arrive ahead of Atlantic City air show
Commuters worry about fate of Atlantic City Rail Line
14-year-old boy, man shot in North Philadelphia
Clinic: Delaware pony was 'sexually molested' in barn
Victim killed in Newark, Delaware crash identified
More News