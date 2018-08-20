What's the cheapest rental available in Washington Square, right now?

But how does the low-end pricing on a Washington Square rental look these days--and what might you get for the price?
We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is a "walker's paradise," is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1324 Locust St., #830
Listed at $950/month, this 319-square-foot studio condo, located at 1324 Locust St., #830, is 17.3 percent less than the $1,148/month median rent for a studio in Washington Square.
The building features a fitness center, on-site laundry and extra storage space. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
711 Pine St.
This studio apartment, situated at 711 Pine St., is listed for $960/month.
Apartment amenities include central heating, in-unit laundry, carpeting, built-in bookshelves and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
(See the complete listing here.)
1229 Chestnut St., #202
And here's a studio condo at 1229 Chestnut St., #202, which is going for $1,085/month.
The building offers a fitness center, an elevator, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the apartment, expect to find carpeting, closet space and wooden cabinetry. If you've got a feline in tow, you'll be happy to learn your cat is welcome.
(Check out the listing here.)
1001 Pine St., #604
To wrap things up, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1001 Pine St., #604. It's being listed for $1,245/month.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry, generous closet space and a dishwasher. The building features on-site laundry and an elevator. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
(Here's the full listing.)