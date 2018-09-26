What's the most expensive residential rental available in Lower Merion Township?

We scanned local listings in Lower Merion Township via rental site Zumper to pinpoint the city's most extravagant listings.
Read on to see the select listings currently on the market. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
707 Canterbury Lane
Right off the bat, feast your eyes on this single-family home over at 707 Canterbury Lane. It has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it takes up 5,306 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Lower Merion Township is roughly $3,500/month, this place is currently going for $7,500/month. What, exactly, makes it so high-priced?
In the home, you can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, high ceilings, recessed lighting, a chandelier, a spiral staircase, a breakfast island, a recreation room and in-unit laundry. There's also outdoor space and additional storage space. Cats and dogs are not welcome in this top-of-the-line house.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is car-dependent.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
190 Presidential Blvd.
Moving on, check out this single-family home situated at 190 Presidential Blvd. It has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it takes up 2,688 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Lower Merion Township is about $2,200/month, this pad is currently priced at $5,500/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking, a fitness center, an elevator and additional storage space. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood and tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a breakfast bar and high ceilings. Both cats and dogs are allowed in this luxurious villa.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable.
(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)
373 Righters Mill Road
Then, there's this townhouse situated at 373 Righters Mill Road. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it's a voluminous 1,872 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a two-bedroom rental in Lower Merion Township is roughly $1,800/month, this stately home is currently priced at $3,500/month. What makes it so steep?
In the single-family home, you can anticipate hardwood and tile flooring, recessed lighting, designer appliances, granite countertops, custom cabinetry, a breakfast bar, high ceilings, a fireplace, a balcony and a chandelier. You can also expect to find garage parking and outdoor space. As grand as this set-up might appear, pets are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)