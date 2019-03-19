Reality TV star 'Mama June' arrested in Alabama

EMBED <>More Videos

Reality television star June "Mama June" Shannon has been arrested on drug charges in Alabama.

TUSKEGEE, Ala. -- Reality television star June "Mama June" Shannon has been arrested on drug charges in Alabama.

News outlets report that Shannon and a friend, Eugene Doak, were arrested March 13 at a gas station in Macon County where he was heard threatening her.

The reports say that in the course of the investigation authorities found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Al.com says the criminal complaint states the two had crack cocaine and a crack pipe.

Both are charged with felony drug possession and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The 39-year-old Shannon is the mother of Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, who starred in a reality TV show on TLC.

Shannon later starred in her own show documenting her weight loss.

The reports did not say whether she had a lawyer.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arrestentertainmentus worldreality television
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family speaks out after video shows Chester officer hitting woman
Philly's iconic Trocadero to close this spring
Police: Logan homicide might have been case of mistaken ID
Temple student awarded prestigious scholarship while battling cancer
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Cool Today
Temple and Villanova teams head out to begin March Madness
Police: 2 men use tow truck to steal cars
Show More
Teen who shoved friend off bridge pleads guilty
Former Wall Street maven teaches financial literacy to inner-city kids
Officer helps boy who called 911 for missing teddy bear
Coroner identifies pregnant woman found in Lehigh Canal
Naked man walking around University of Delaware arrested
More TOP STORIES News