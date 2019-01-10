Police say an arrest in a gruesome murder has uncovered another disturbing crime.Estanislado Alvarez-Hernandez is charged with the murder of 52-year-old Maria Gonzalez, who died last August after being stabbed 12 to 14 times in front of her two children.It took months to find a suspect, and now court documents reveal how Alvarez-Hernandez was caught.He allegedly kidnapped a 12-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her.Court documents say Alvarez-Hernandez admitted to his young victim about Gonzalez's murder; he allegedly told the child he stabbed the mother to death in front of her two children and left her in a pool of blood in her apartment.Investigators believe this investigation is really just beginning, as Alvarez-Hernandez could have more underage sex assault victims.-----