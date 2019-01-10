Records: Suspect confessed murdering woman to girl he sexually assaulted

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say Estanislado Alvarez-Hernandez admitted to stabbing a woman at least 12 times to a little girl he sexually assaulted.

HOUSTON --
Police say an arrest in a gruesome murder has uncovered another disturbing crime.

Estanislado Alvarez-Hernandez is charged with the murder of 52-year-old Maria Gonzalez, who died last August after being stabbed 12 to 14 times in front of her two children.

It took months to find a suspect, and now court documents reveal how Alvarez-Hernandez was caught.

He allegedly kidnapped a 12-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her.

Court documents say Alvarez-Hernandez admitted to his young victim about Gonzalez's murder; he allegedly told the child he stabbed the mother to death in front of her two children and left her in a pool of blood in her apartment.

Investigators believe this investigation is really just beginning, as Alvarez-Hernandez could have more underage sex assault victims.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman killedstabbingsex assaultchild sex assaultarrestHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Manhunt in South Philly for man who fled after police chase, crash
Naked man ID'ed in wrong way I-95 chase through Del., Pa.
Fire engulfs KFC/Taco Bell restaurant in Wilmington
N.J. crabbers among 3 killed in 'Deadliest Catch' accident
Driver pulled from burning car after crashing into police cruiser
Man accused of hailing cab while woman died in fire gets 12 years
Buzz, predictions about the Eagles/Saints matchup
Mummer killed in South Philly crash to be laid to rest
Show More
Pres. Trump threatens to declare national emergency
FDA says routine food inspections not being done due to shutdown
Customer brings dead raccoon into McDonald's
Man, 67, killed in Juniata Park fire
AccuWeather: Bitter Wind Chills Today, Some Weekend Snow
More News