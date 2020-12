Red Cross blood drives in Philadelphia region through December 15

DELAWARE

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The American Red Cross says every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood. As little as one donation can save up to three lives. Below are upcoming blood drives through Dec. 15 in the Greater Philadelphia region.New CastleWilmington12/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge No. 74, 415 Philadelphia Pike12/10/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Brandywine Town Center Community Building, 4050 Brandywine ParkwaySussexMillsboro12/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post No. 28, 31768 Legion Road12/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Post No. 28, 31768 Legion Rod_______________BucksBensalem12/1/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Parx Casino, East Building, 2999 Street Road12/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Parx Casino, East Building, 2999 Street Road12/10/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Best Western, 3499 Street RoadBuckingham12/15/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Buckingham Township Building, 4613 Hughesian DriveDoylestown12/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Doylestown United Methodist Church, 320 E. Swamp Road12/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 4000 Route 20212/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Doylestown Township Building, 425 Wells RoadDublin12/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Dublin Fire Company, 194 N. Main St.Feasterville Trevose12/4/2020: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Stephen's Lutheran Church, 65 E. Street Road12/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Radisson Hotel, 2400 Old Lincoln HighwayLevittown12/10/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Christian Church, 8525 New Falls RoadNewtown12/3/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Shir Ami Synagogue, 101 Richboro Newtown Road12/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lutheran Church of God's Love, 791 Newtown-Yardley Road12/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Grace Point, 592 Washington Crossing RoadPerkasie12/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Deep Run Mennonite Church, 350 Kellers Church Road12/17/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 3668 Ridge RoadQuakertown12/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., West End Fire Company, 1319 Park Ave.12/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., West End Fire Company, 1319 Park Ave.12/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., East Swamp Church, 2405 E. Swamp RoadRiegelsville12/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. John United Church of Christ, 651 Easton RoadSouthampton12/7/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Davisville Church, 325 Street RoadWarminster12/4/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Warminster, 500 Madison Ave.12/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Benjamin Wilson Senior Center, 580 Delmont Ave.Warrington12/7/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Warrington Township Building, 852 Easton RoadYardley12/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Yardley United Methodist Church, 300 Langhorne-Yardley Road_______________ChesterAmerican Red Cross Blood Donation Center - West Chester523 E. Gay St., West ChesterMonday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.-7:45 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)Thursday: 11:45 a.m.-7:45 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)Avondale12/14/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Avondale Presyterian Church, 420 Pennsylvania Ave.Berwyn12/7/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Westlakes, 1055 Westlakes Drive12/8/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Westlakes, 1055 Westlakes DriveDevon12/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, 203 N. Valley Forge Road12/4/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, 203 N. Valley Forge Road12/10/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Luke Lutheran Church, 203 N. Valley Forge RoadDowningtown12/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Calvary Fellowship Church, 95 W. Devon Drive12/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., East Brandywine Baptist Church, 999 Horseshoe Pike12/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Central Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Uwchlan Ave.Elverson12/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., French Creek Golf Club, 4500 Conestoga RoadExton12/11/2020: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lionville Community YMCA, 100 Devon DriveKennett Square12/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Advent, 401 N. Union St.12/12/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kennett Area YMCA, 101 Race St.Malvern12/1/2020: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Workspace Property Trust, 3 Country View Road12/2/2020: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., The Desmond Hotel, 1 Liberty Blvd.12/15/2020: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Malvern Retreat House Family Life Center, 315 Warren Ave.Oxford12/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oxford United Methodist Church, 18 Addison St.12/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oxford United Methodist Church, 18 Addison St.Phoenixville12/6/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Congregation B'nai Jacob, 101 Manavon St.12/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Calvary Bible Church, 110 Valley Park Road12/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Calvary Bible Church, 110 Valley Park RoadPottstown12/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Coventryville United Methodist Church, 1521 Old Ridge Road12/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Coventryville United Methodist Church, 1521 Old Ridge RoadWest Chester12/4/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Good Fellowship Ambulance, 600 Montgomery Avenue12/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 W. Pleasant Grove Road12/9/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 W. Pleasant Grove Road_______________DelawareBrookhaven12/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Brookhaven Borough Hall, 2 Cambridge RoadBroomall12/9/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 2191 Westchester PikeBryn Mawr12/15/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Our Mother of Good Counsel, 31 Pennswood RoadEddystone12/7/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St. James Alumni Association, 1499 E. Ninth St.Folsom12/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Milmont Fire Company, 714 Belmont Ave.12/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ridley Township Public Library, 100 East MacDade Blvd.Havertown12/12/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Haverford Area YMCA, 891 N. Eagle RoadMedia12/1/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Roosevelt Community Center, 464 S. Old Middletown Road12/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Media Municipal Building, 301 N. Jackson St.Newtown Square12/3/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Trinity Health, 3805 West Chester Pike12/4/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Trinity Health, 3805 West Chester PikeProspect Park12/14/2020: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Prospect Park United Methodist Church, 800 Lincoln Ave.Springfield12/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 400 Lynbrooke RoadSwarthmore12/10/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Swarthmore Presbyterian Church, 727 Harvard Ave.12/10/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Swarthmore Presbyterian Church, 727 Harvard Ave.12/11/2020: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Notre Dame DeLourdes Church, 1000 Fairview RoadUpper Chichester12/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Upper Chichester Township Building, 8500 Furey RoadWallingford12/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Ohev Shalom, 2 S. Chester RoadWayne12/7/2020: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Radnor Memorial Library, 114 W. Wayne Ave.12/8/2020: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., St. David's Episcopal Church, 763 Valley Forge Road S._______________MontgomeryAmerican Red Cross Blood Donation Center - Willow Grove31 Easton Road, Willow GroveMonday and Tuesday: 11:45 a.m.-6 p.m. (platelet pheresis)Wednesday: 10:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m. (platelet pheresis)Thursday, Friday and Saturday: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m. (platelet pheresis)Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-2 p.m. (platelet pheresis)Ambler12/10/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ambler Area YMCA, 1325 McKean RoadArdmore12/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. George's Episcopal Church, 1 W. Ardmore Ave.12/14/2020: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Palombaro Club, 2632 E. County Line RoadBala Cynwyd12/2/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Bala Gymnasium, 49 Bala Ave.12/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Matthias Catholic Church, 120 Bryn Mawr Ave.12/15/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., The Woman's Club of Bala Cynwyd, 382 Bala Ave.Blue Bell12/12/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Montgomery County Community College, College Hall, 340 DeKalb PikeCollegeville12/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity United Church of Christ, 532 E. Main St.Conshohocken12/2/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Four Falls Corporate Center, 1001 Conshohocken State Road, Suite 10412/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Four Falls Corporate Center, 1001 Conshohocken State Road, Suite 104Fort Washington12/3/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Fort Washington Fire Company, 1245 Fort Washington Ave.12/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Fort Washington Fire Company, 1245 Fort Washington Ave.12/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Or Hadash, 190 Camp Hill RoadGlenside12/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., North Penn VFW Post No. 676, 2519 Jenkintown Road12/16/2020: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., North Penn VFW Post No. 676, 2519 Jenkintown Road12/17/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., North Penn VFW Post No. 676, 2519 Jenkintown RoadHatboro12/3/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 151 W. County Line Road12/3/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Lehman United Methodist Church, 300 S. York RoadHatfield12/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lansdale Presbyterian Church, 450 Oak Park RoadHaverford12/3/2020: 7 a.m. - 4 p.m., Haverford Township Community Center, 9000 Parkview DriveHorsham12/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Horsham VFW Post No. 9788, 324 Saw Mill Road12/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Horsham Township Community Center, 1025 Horsham RoadHuntingdon Valley12/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Huntingdon Valley Fire Company, 636 Red Lion RoadKing of Prussia12/7/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hope Community Church, 150 E. Beidler Road12/8/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hope Community Church, 150 E. Beidler Road12/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hope Community Church, 150 E. Beidler Road12/10/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hope Community Church, 150 E. Beidler Road12/13/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Doubletree Hotel, 301 W. Dekalb Pike12/14/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Doubletree Hotel, 301 W. Dekalb PikeLansdale12/10/2020: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Abington-Lansdale Hospital, 100 Medical Campus Drive12/11/2020: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Abington-Lansdale Hospital, 100 Medical Campus Drive12/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Immanuel Church of the Nazarene, 1260 Welsh Road12/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Immanuel Church of the Nazarene, 1260 Welsh RoadNorth Wales12/7/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sanctuary United Methodist Church, 1346 E. Prospect Ave.12/8/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sanctuary United Methodist Church, 1346 E. Prospect Ave.12/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Montgomery Mall, 230 Montgomery Mall Drive12/9/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Montgomery Township Community and Recreation Center, 1030 Horsham Road12/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, 428 S. Main St.12/10/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., St. Rose of Lima Church, 428 S. Main St.Oaks12/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 100 Cresson Blvd.Oreland12/10/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Martyrs Roman Catholic Church, 120 Allison RoadPlymouth Meeting12/3/2020: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Lulu Shriners Temple, 5140 Butler Pike12/4/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lulu Shriners Temple, 5140 Butler Pike12/11/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Double Tree Plymouth Meeting, 640 Fountain RoadPottstown12/7/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Comfort Inn, 99 Robinson St.12/14/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Philadelphia Premium Outlets, 18 W Lightcap RoadRoyersford12/1/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 367 Washington St.12/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 367 Washington St.Souderton12/4/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Genesis Fitness Center, 76 S. County Line RoadTelford12/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Indian Valley Country Club, 650 Bergey Road12/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 107 W. Lincoln Ave.Willow Grove12/1/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Willow Grove Super Giant Community Center, 315 York Road12/15/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., SpringHill Suites by Marriott, 3900 Commerce Ave.Wynnewood12/8/2020: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Lankenau Medical Center, 100 Lancaster Ave._______________PhiladelphiaAmerican Red Cross Blood Donation CentersNortheast Philadelphia Donation Center1401 Rhawn St., PhiladelphiaMonday, Tuesday, Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)Thursday: 10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)Philadelphia Donation Center700 Spring Garden St., PhiladelphiaMonday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)Thursday: 10:15-6:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)12/2/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., BNY Mellon, 1735 Market Street12/2/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Philadelphia Police 19th District, 6059 Haverford Ave.12/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 700 Spring Garden St.12/3/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania, 2221 Chestnut St.12/4/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania, 2221 Chestnut St.12/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Red Cross House, 4000 Powelton Ave.12/4/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Germantown, 35 W. Chelten Ave.12/4/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania, 2221 Chestnut St.12/4/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 700 Spring Garden St.12/4/2020: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., Our Lady of Calvary, 11024 Knights Road12/5/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Oak Lane Presbyterian Chuch, 6637 N. 11th St.12/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Annunciation Blessed Virgin Mary Chuch, 1511 S. 10th St.12/8/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., BNY Mellon, 1735 Market St.12/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., University Lutheran Church, 3637 Chestnut St.12/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Agatha St. James Church Newman Center, 111 S. 38th St.12/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., BNY Mellon, 1735 Market St.12/9/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Curtis Center, 601 Walnut St.12/10/2020: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Temple University School of Pharmacy, 3340 N. Broad St.12/11/2020: 6 a.m. - 12 p.m., Fox Chase Cancer Center, Medical Center Building, 333 Cottman Ave.12/11/2020: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Temple University School of Pharmacy, 3340 N. Broad St.12/11/2020: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., The Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill, 8855 Germantown Ave.12/11/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Red Cross House, 4000 Powelton Ave.12/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania, 2221 Chestnut St.12/12/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Joseph's Preparatory School, 1733 Girard Ave.12/15/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Roberts Center for Pediatric Research, 2716 South St.12/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Legion Post No. 366, 7976 Oxford Ave._______________American Red Cross Blood Donation CentersCamden County Donation Center5425 Marlton Pike, PennsaukenMonday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)Thursday: 10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (whole blood and platelet pheresis)Pleasantville Donation Center850 N. Franklin Ave., PleasantvilleTuesday: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. (whole blood)Thursday: 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (whole blood)Saturday: 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. (whole blood)AtlanticAbsecon12/3/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave.Brigantine12/5/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 331 Eighth St. S.Buena12/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Buena Vista Township Municipal Building, 890 Harding HighwayEgg Harbor Township12/3/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 290 Asbury Ave.12/3/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 290 Asbury Ave.12/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge No. 2563, 1815 Somers Point Road12/15/2020: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge No. 2563, 1815 Somers Point RoadGalloway12/5/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jersey Shore Baptist Church, 216 S. Wrangleboro Road12/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church By The Bay, 244 East White Horse PikeHammonton12/5/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Victory Bible Church, 816 S. Egg Harbor RoadMays Landing12/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 6001 Main St._______________BurlingtonBurlington12/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Relief Fire Company No. 3, Station 303, 1020 Neck Road12/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Fountain of Life, 2035 Columbus Road12/4/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Optimal Sport Health Club, 3 Terri Lane, Suite 112/7/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Tabernacle Baptist Church, 150 E. Second St.12/10/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 366 E. Broad St.Delran12/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Church of the Holy Name, 260 Conrow RoadFlorence12/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Florence United Methodist Church, 209 Broad St.Maple Shade12/7/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Maple Shade-Moorestown Masonic Lodge No. 281, 15 N. Fellowship RoadMarlton12/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Blue Barn Recreation Center, 1004 Tuckerton RoadMedford12/4/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 1 Hartford RoadMedford Lakes12/7/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Medford Lakes Police Department, 1 Cabin Circle DriveMoorestown12/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Converge Church, 802 N. Lenola Road12/14/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Virtua, 401 Young Ave.Mount Laurel12/12/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Marlin Business Services Corporation, 302 Fellowship RoadRiverside12/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Beverly-Riverside Masonic Lodge No. 107. 621 S. Chester Ave.Riverton12/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sacred Heart School, 102 Fourth St.Westampton12/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Westampton Recreation Center, 50 Springside Road_______________CamdenAtco12/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Loving Grace Alliance Church, 49 Hayes Mill RoadBlackwood12/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. John's Episcopal Church, 1720 Old Black Horse PikeCamden12/9/2020: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Camden County Municipal Authority, Administration Building, 1645 Ferry Ave.Cherry Hill12/2/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carusi Middle School, 315 Roosevelt Drive12/9/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Cherry Hill Township Muncipal Building, 820 Mercer St.Clementon12/10/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Laurel Hill Bible Church, 1260 Blackwood-Clementon RoadGloucester City12/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Elizabeth's Ballroom, 419 Highland Blvd.Oaklyn12/3/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Oaklyn Baptist Church, 29 E. Bettlewood Ave.Runnemede12/10/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Runnemede Borough Harry Williams Community Center, 2 BroadwayStratford12/10/2020: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., Jefferson Stratford Hospital, 18 E. Laurel RoadTurnersville12/3/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sts. Peter & Paul Church, 362 Ganttown Road12/13/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Knights of Columbus Council No. 6296, 349 Fishpond RoadWest Berlin12/5/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 56, 235 Pine Ave._______________Cape MayCape May12/11/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post No. 386, 419 Congress St.12/15/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Erma Volunteer Fire Company, 415 Breakwater RoadCape May Court House12/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of Cape May, 101 S. Main St.Green Creek12/8/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Green Creek Fire Company, 14 Bayshore RoadNorth Cape May12/1/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Good Samaritan Baptist Church, 305 Town Bank Road_______________CumberlandBridgeton12/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Alms Center, 1 Martin Luther King Jr. Way12/2/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Mary's Church, 732 Morton Ave.12/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Trinity AME Church, 1107 Bridgeton-Millville Pike12/9/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Edgar Joyce Senior Center, 1323 Highway 7712/10/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Seabrook Fire & Rescue, 90 Foster Road12/15/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Mary's Church, 732 Morton Ave.Vineland12/7/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Chestnut Assembly of God Church, 2554 E. Chestnut Ave.12/14/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Moose Hall, 187 W. Wheat Road_______________GloucesterClarksboro12/8/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Clarksboro Masonic Lodge No. 87, 187 West Cohawkin RoadClayton12/1/2020: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Clayton Elks Lodge No. 2132, 350 S. Broad St.Deptford12/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Deptford Elks, 733 Highland Ave.Glassboro12/2/2020: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Rowan University, Student Center, 201 Mullica Hill Road12/7/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Glassboro VFW Post No. 679, 275 Wilmer St.Mantua12/11/2020: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Church of the Incarnation, 240 Main St.12/19/2020: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mantua Masonic Lodge No. 95, 45 Mantua Blvd.Richwood12/4/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Richwood United Methodist Church, 111 Richwood RoadSewell12/1/2020: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., American Red Cross of New Jersey, 3 Parke Place Blvd.12/4/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross of New Jersey, 3 Parke Place Blvd.12/10/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Red Cross of New Jersey, 3 Parke Place Blvd.12/13/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Pitman Road Church of Christ, 500 Pitman RoadWoodbury12/3/2020: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ace Ford, 487 Mantua Ave.Woolwich Township12/11/2020: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Woolwich Township Municipal Building, 120 Village Green Drive_______________SalemPedricktown12/8/2020: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Pedricktown Industrial Complex, EAC Building 545, 76 Porcupine Road_______________