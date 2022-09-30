2 injured after stabbing at Red Roof Inn in Newark, Delaware

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two people were injured after a stabbing at a Newark, Delaware hotel on Friday morning.

It happened at the Red Roof Inn on South College Avenue.

Police tell Action News that an altercation between two occupants of separate rooms led to the stabbing.

A female was transported to a local hospital with knife wounds. The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time.

The man who stabbed her was also injured. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to be released soon.

He is currently in police custody.

The circumstances of this incident remain under investigation.