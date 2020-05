Examining modern-day redlining in Philadelphia

Redlining is a term rife with historic meaning for the African American community, and it may be a practice you think was relegated to the past.But as Sharrie Williams shows us, it's still going on today, in neighborhoods across Philadelphia and in cities around the country.To file a complaint, visit the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General's website or email Discrimination@attorneygeneral.gov , or call 717-787-0882.Philly First Home: Grant program for qualifying first time home buyers: Website Restore Repair Renew: Low interest loan program for home repairs | Website 877-515-0575Reveal: Center for Investigative Journalism Report | To Read the Full Report