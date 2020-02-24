Community & Events

Examining modern-day redlining in Philadelphia

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
Redlining is a term rife with historic meaning for the African American community, and it may be a practice you think was relegated to the past.

But as Sharrie Williams shows us, it's still going on today, in neighborhoods across Philadelphia and in cities around the country.



To file a complaint, visit the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General's website or email Discrimination@attorneygeneral.gov, or call 717-787-0882.

City Assistance:
Philly First Home: Grant program for qualifying first time home buyers: Website

Restore Repair Renew: Low interest loan program for home repairs | Website

restorerepairrenew@phmc.org
877-515-0575

Reveal: Center for Investigative Journalism Report | To Read the Full Report
