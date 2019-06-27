Refinery fire investigation continues in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Almost a week after the blast at a South Philadelphia refinery, federal officials say they are still working to piece together how and why it happened.

Investigators say the initial explosion came 22 minutes after vapors came into contact with an ignition source.

They say the site where this first large explosion occurred has not yet been surveyed because it's still not safe enough for crews to inspect.

On Wednesday, the refinery announced that it will permanently close.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
explosionphilly newsfire
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hahnemann Univ. Hospital ordered to 'cease and desist' closure plans
Police ID suspect who allegedly hit USPS worker with SUV
Fisher-Price recalls 71,000 inclined infant sleeper accessories
Hahnemann employees rally to save hospital from closing
Ocean City beachgoers upset over Frenchy's umbrellas
Woman critical following hit and run on Roosevelt Blvd.
Woman to remain jailed in identical twin sister's slaying
Show More
Trump asks for census delay after court bars citizenship question
LGBTQ+ young people find support in peer groups
Supreme Court won't block districts drawn for partisan gain
Police officer hits pedestrian while responding to call
Students make business out of healthy food creations
More TOP STORIES News