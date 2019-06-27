Refinery fire investigation continues in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Almost a week after the blast at a South Philadelphia refinery, federal officials say they are still working to piece together how and why it happened.
Investigators say the initial explosion came 22 minutes after vapors came into contact with an ignition source.
They say the site where this first large explosion occurred has not yet been surveyed because it's still not safe enough for crews to inspect.
On Wednesday, the refinery announced that it will permanently close.
