Coronavirus crisis: What you need to know about refunds for flights, cruises and concerts

Are you trying to get your money back from a planned event or trip canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic?

The U.S. government now says airlines must refund passengers whose flights were canceled or significantly delayed.

As for cruises, many companies are giving travelers the option of a 100% cash refund or putting the credit toward a future cruise, along with other incentives.

Allstate, American Family to return $800M to customers as people drive less amid COVID-19
Two insurance companies announced they will give back about $800 million to their auto insurance customers because people are driving far less during the coronavirus crisis


Movie theater subscription services are pausing billing.

If you had a wedding or special event planned, most venues will provide a refund -- but read your contract carefully to be sure.

Fans with tickets to concerts and shows should check the internet for information on cancelations, which will require a refund, or keep your ticket for a later date.
