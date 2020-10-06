Regal Cinemas to suspend operations this week until further notice

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6356167" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Movie studios have been forced to rethink how they release blockbuster movies due to the coronavirus pandemic.

LONDON (WPVI) -- Regal Cinemas, the second-largest cinema chain in the United States, is suspending its operation this week, according to an announcement on Twitter.Cineworld Group Plc said Monday that 536 Regal Cinemas in the U.S. would close on Thursday. Some 40,000 employees are affected.The company has high debts and is, like the wider industry, struggling with the effects of the pandemic. It said that with major markets such as New York closed and no guidance on when they will reopen, "studios have been reluctant to release their pipeline of new films."Olivia Mautteggo says the last time she saw a movie was just before the pandemic shut down in March. Her neighborhood theater is United Artists in South Philadelphia, which is operated by the Regal Entertainment Group."I used to go to the movies then I go to Warm Daddy's. Now it seems like everything is gone," she said.Over in Burlington, New Jersey, the Regal parking lot is a stark contrast to that of the Halloween store and Target that sit on the other side. Movie theaters in New Jersey reopened last month at 25% capacity.Now, Matt Oakley is one of the thousands of employees who find themselves out of a job come Thursday."I thought maybe it would be a thing where more people would come in next week, but it wasn't like that," he said. "It was kind of maybe we helped 50 people every day, it was just like we're not turning a profit."Regal's curtain call was announced after the release of the new James Bond film was pushed to next spring."People are really scared, really scared," said Joleen Bunce, who admits the pandemic wasn't enough to keep her from bringing her kids to the theater Monday afternoon."There's nobody here, so I'm really not scared for my kids because there's nobody inside," she said.Regal did not give a date for when it would reopen cinemas, only that it will monitor the situation.