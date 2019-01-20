The overnight wintery mix that fell to the north as well the rain that fell in and around Philadelphia exited by mid-morning, but the hours of precipitation left behind some minor flooding in low-lying areas.By midday, concerns shifted to a predicted deep freeze beginning Sunday afternoon. The worry is conditions could trigger serious icing on what had been wet roads.Camden County's plan was to put salt trucks back on the road in the late afternoon if needed. Prior to that personnel were focusing on drains."They were tasked to clean out all stormwater inlets, there are hundreds of them throughout the county," said Camden County Freeholder Susan Shin Angulo. "Since we had so much rain we have to make sure that everything drains properly."In Pennsylvania, PennDOT cares for about 11,000 lane miles in Philadelphia and 4 suburban counties.As of late morning, its operational people were looking for the forecasted winds to make an impact."They are hoping winds will help us and dry out the roads," Robin Briggs of PennDOT. "If that is the case we will be in good shape if not they will be out later on brining the roads."That strategy seemed to pay off, as gusts of almost 40 mph helped dry road surfaces across the region.DelDOT said it plans to be watching and working into the night."We will have salt trucks out treating those roads, addressing any slick spots especially anywhere there is standing water," said CR McLeod of DelDOT.While the area roads appear generally dry, PennDOT and others say if you go out tonight be vigilant.There could be isolated drainage issues and could possibly be hard to see patches of ice, which if handled wrong could ruin your day.------