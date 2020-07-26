Arts & Entertainment

Remembering Regis Philbin on Action News

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Regis Philbin was no stranger to Philadelphia viewers. In fact, the icon had his share of run-ins with members of our Action News family.

Including memorable moments with meteorologists Adam Joseph and Dave Roberts.

In 2010, Philbin and wife Joy made a stop in the City of Brotherly Love to help kick off The Mann Center for the Performing Arts 75th year of Live Music in the Park

The couple joined the Philadelphia Orchestra to narrate Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf.



Throughout Philbin's tenure on Live!, he generated smiles and inspired audiences in the Delaware Valley.

Action News' Lisa Thomas-Laury showcased that in a segment about a family from South Jersey entering a contest and their morning routine.

Philbin was a beloved icon fans in the Delaware Valley say they will sorely miss.



Philbin died Friday, just over a month before his 89th birthday. He died of natural causes, according to a family statement.

Philbin was 88 years old.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek said Philbin "was a very special part of our Disney family."



And Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger said "Regis graced us with warmth, humor & a self-deprecating wit."

