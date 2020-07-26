Remembering Regis Philbin on Action News

“Regis was a very special part of our Disney family for over a half century and we will miss him deeply. He was an amazing person, consummate entertainer, TV icon, and a true Disney Legend. Our heartfelt condolences to Joy and the entire Philbin family.”

- Bob Chapek, Disney CEO — Walt Disney Company (@WaltDisneyCo) July 26, 2020

We are heartbroken to hear that a long time colleague & friend, #regisphilbin passed away at the age of 88. Regis graced us with warmth, humor & a self-deprecating wit, always bringing happiness to us all. Our hearts go out to Joy and to his family. Rest In Peace, Regis. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) July 25, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Regis Philbin was no stranger to Philadelphia viewers. In fact, the icon had his share of run-ins with members of our Action News family.Including memorable moments with meteorologists Adam Joseph and Dave Roberts.In 2010, Philbin and wife Joy made a stop in the City of Brotherly Love to help kick off The Mann Center for the Performing Arts 75th year of Live Music in the ParkThe couple joined the Philadelphia Orchestra to narrate Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf.Throughout Philbin's tenure on Live!, he generated smiles and inspired audiences in the Delaware Valley.Action News' Lisa Thomas-Laury showcased that in a segment about a family from South Jersey entering a contest and their morning routine.Philbin was a beloved icon fans in the Delaware Valley say they will sorely miss.Philbin died Friday, just over a month before his 89th birthday. He died of natural causes, according to a family statement.Philbin was 88 years old.Disney CEO Bob Chapek said Philbin "was a very special part of our Disney family."And Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger said "Regis graced us with warmth, humor & a self-deprecating wit."