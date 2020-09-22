Politics

Vote 2020: Election Resources for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphiaharrisburgtrentondovervote 20202020 presidential election
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kenney in self-quarantine after being exposed to person with COVID-19
St. Joe's grad dies of COVID-19 after ER rotation
Trick-or-treating is 'high risk' during COVID-19, CDC says
Bed Bath & Beyond in Montco among 63 stores closing
'Unfathomable': US surpasses 200,000 reported COVID-19 deaths
State of emergency declared in Louisville ahead of Breonna Taylor decision
Delran shuts down football program after COVID-19 cases
Show More
Trump to announce SCOTUS pick Saturday, Romney won't block
Vanessa Bryant suing LA County Sheriff's Dept. over leaked Kobe crash photos
Teen dead, another teen and a child injured all in separate shootings
Toomey supports Senate voting on Trump Supreme Court nominee
Fentanyl seizure was enough to kill 75% of Delaware's population
More TOP STORIES News