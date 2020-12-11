shooting

Delaware State Police investigate shooting in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (WPVI) -- A shooting investigation is underway in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

State police said they received reports of shots fired at the Econo Lodge parking lot along Route 1 just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

Few details have been released.

"The incident was contained to this specific location and at this time the area is secure and there is no threat to public safety," police said.

Delaware State Police said while surrounding agencies also responded to the scene, they are leading the investigation.

Authorities said further details regarding the incident will be released as they become available.
