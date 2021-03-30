inside story

Archbishop Nelson Perez talks COVID-19, Pope Francis, keeping the faith

By Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Matt O'Donnell interviews Archbishop Nelson Perez, head of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia serving 1.4 million Catholics across the region.

A free-flowing conversation on topics such as the many lives lost during COVID-19, how to return to a sense of normalcy and worship, rebuilding culture and staying faithful during these trying times.


They also discuss the recent positions of Pope Francis on various controversial topics such as forgiveness and same-sex civil unions.


