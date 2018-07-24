RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Archdiocese announces plan to move sacred remains of Saint Katharine Drexel

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced plans to transfer the sacred remains of Saint Katharine Drexel from a shrine in Bensalem, Pa. to a newly constructed tomb at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.

Construction is expected to take several weeks, and the tomb is expected to be open to the public in September.

A formal installation and blessing of the tomb is planned for November 18.

"She knew of this church, she came to Mass here in this church. This church was a very important part of her own life and also the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament," said Father Dennis Gill of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

Saint Katharine Drexel is the second American-born person to ever be canonized.

She gave up a life of privilege to found the sisters of Blessed Sacrament in 1891.

The Archdiocese also announced several new programs to promote the "life, work and witness" of Saint Katharine Drexel. That includes school-based lesson plans, documentaries, and a new website.

