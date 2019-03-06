Religion & Spirituality

'Ashes to go' on your morning commute for Ash Wednesday

If you are not able to make it to church on this Ash Wednesday, members of the clergy from St. Peter's Episcopal Church will provide you with "ashes to go."

Rev. Claire Nevin-Field and Rev. Sean Lanigan will be at SEPTA's Jefferson Station from 7:30 to 9 a.m. to distribute ashes to commuters.

The church, located at 3rd and Pine Streets, will hold an ashes and prayer event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with Ash Wednesday services at 7 p.m.

Archbishop Charles Chaput will celebrate Ash Wednesday services at The Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at 12:05 p.m.
