Easter traditions have been turned upside-down by the COVID-19 outbreak, including Easter Mass.
This week, 6abc is honored to present Easter Mass, celebrated by Philadelphia's Archbishop, Nelson Perez.
For decades, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia and 6abc have been working together to produce a weekly Mass for television. While it usually runs on television early in the morning on Sundays, we are now providing it for you to see on 6abc.com as well.
We also have a list of other Easter services that are streaming online.
We hope this presentation helps provide comfort during these stressful times.
Watch Archbishop Perez Celebrate Easter Mass
