First African-American female Archbishop in U.S. honored in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There was a big celebration Thursday to honor both the city and state's first female Archbishop.Mary Floyd Palmer is also the first African-American female Archbishop in the United States.The Philadelphia native was honored at a reception at City Hall where Mayor Jim Kenney celebrated the archbishop and her list of "firsts."Archbishop Floyd Palmer says she wasn't aware she had earned all of these historical distinctions when she was installed by The Philadelphia Council of Clergy.'When it became clear to me, I was in awe. I am grateful because it lets me know that even when you don't expect things, God will do exceedingly what you ask or think I am so proud to represent the women but all clergy as well for the city," she said.She's affectionately known as "Bishop Mary" and she comes from a legacy of preachers.Back in March she officially took the place of her uncle, Archbishop Anthony Floyd, Sr., who retired after 25 years of service.It's in the family. Her father, Rev. Dr. Melvin Floyd, is also a Philadelphia legend.