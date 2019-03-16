Religion & Spirituality

First woman installed as Presiding Prelate in Philadelphia Council of Clergy

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Council of Clergy made history Saturday as they installed their first female Presiding Prelate.

Bishop Mary Floyd Palmer took the place of her uncle, Archbishop Anthony Floyd Senior, who is retiring after 25 years of service.

Today also happened to be his 89th birthday.

The Philadelphia Council of Clergy is a group of multi-cultural faith-based leaders who want to foster justice and peace.
