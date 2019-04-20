Folks head to Reading Terminal for holiday weekend shopping

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Reading terminal is packed with people buying last minute food and gifts for this holiday weekend.The Pennsylvania general store stocked shelves with all types of chocolate and Easter baskets too.Godshall's poultry had plenty of eggs to dye for people that still need to prep for Easter egg hunts.Over at Giunta's, it's all about lambs and hams, those are their biggest sellers this weekend.We caught up with last minute shoppers preparing for Passover Seders and Easter brunches and dinners.They were excited to look forward to spending time with family and of course what's on the menu.