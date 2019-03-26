From the Archives - Action News coverage of Saint Katharine Drexel's Beatification and Canonization

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5218825" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> November 20, 1988 - Cathy Gandolfo reports from Rome on the Beatification of Katharine Drexel

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5218839" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> November 20, 1988 - Action News reporter Dwayne Jackson visited the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament in Bensalem on the Beatification of Katharine Drexel.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When Katharine Drexel was elevated to Sainthood in 2000, Action News reporter Cathy Gandolfo was there. Cathy traveled to Rome for the ceremony, which was led by Pope John Paul II, and attended by Philadelphia Archbishop Anthony Cardinal Bevilacqua.It was not Cathy's first trip to Rome to cover Philadelphia's Saint. She was also there in 1988 as the Pope beatified then Mother Drexel, making her eligible for sainthood.Back home, Action News reporter Dwayne Jackson visited the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament as they celebrated the beatification of their founder.