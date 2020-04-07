Virtual Seder and Passover services

With stay-at-home orders in place across the region, several local Jewish synagogues will host virtual Seders in observance of Passover, which runs from Wednesday, April 8 through Thursday, April 16.
Adath Israel of the Main Line
Wednesday, April 8 from 5:30-6:15 p.m.
Stream live on Zoom or dial in at 646-558-8656.
Beth Chaim Reform Congregation
Beth Chaim will hold a virtual seder on Thursday, April 9, the second night of Passover. For more information, email Robin Resnick at administrator@bethchaim.net.
Beth El (New Jersey)
Wednesday, April 8 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Services will officiated by Rabbi Krupnick and Hazzan Pomerantz-Boro.
Second night service with Rabbi Gren will be held on Thursday, April 9 at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Register at Bethelsnj.org/passover to receive the zoom links.
Beth Emeth (Wilmington)
Thursday, April 9 at 5:30 p.m.
Space is limited to the first 100 registrants. Sign up at Virtual Seder to receive the Zoom link to stream the service.
Beth Israel
Thursday, April 9 at 6 p.m.
Second Night Passover Seder will be led by Rabbi Linda, Rabbi Nathan and rabbinic student Janine. Participants must fill out this Zoom meeting request to join.
Camp Havaya
Thursday, April 9 at 7 p.m.
Enjoy a family-friendly seder. This gathering is free and open to the community. Register here to join the service.
Congregation Beth Or
Wednesday, April 8 - Lead by Senior Rabbi Gregory S. Marx
Part 1: 6:30-7:15 p.m.; Dinner Break: 7:15-8 p.m.
Part 2: 8- 8:30 p.m.
Join via Facebook
2nd Night Passover Seder at 5:30 p.m.
Beth Or Associate Rabbi, Jason Bonder, will host a young family-friendly Seder which will last about 30-45 minutes.
Congregation Kol Ami
Thursday, Apr 9 from 5-6:30 p.m.
Rabbi Berkowitz and cantorial soloist Rebecca Schwartz will lead a virtual seder for all ages. Stream via Zoom, but registration is required to gain access to the virtual stream.
Germantown Jewish Center
Wednesday, April 8 from 6-7:15 p.m.
The service will be led by Rabbi Adam Zeff. Stream live via Zoom or join via telephone by dialing 929-436-2866 and using code 105-990-467.
Kesher Israel
Thursday, April 9 from 6:30-8 p.m.
RSVP and download the Haggadah here. Feel free to display your favorite Seder items during the service!
Leyv Ha-Ir Virtual Community Seder
Thursday, April 9 at 6:30 p.m.
Stream online via Zoom or follow on the phone by dialing 929-205-6099 and use meeting ID 6957414648. For more information, email info@leyvhair.org or call 215-629-1995.
LGBTQ Community Seder Online
Sunday, April 12 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Hosted by J.Proud, the JFCS Initiative, Tribe12 and the Kol Tzedek LGBTQ Havurah
Registration required: Sign up here
This event is FREE, but any donations will go to running more programming for the Jewish LGBTQ community in Philadelphia.
Old York Road Temple - Beth Am
Thursday, April 9 (time N/A)
Pre-dinner service: Part 1 stream on Zoom
Post dinner service: Part 2 stream on Zoom
Seaside Jewish Community
Thursday, April 9 at 5:15 p.m.
Reb Lisa will host a virtual service; email Sara Rosen (boysies.rosen@gmail.com) with your interest in attending.
Temple Sholom
Rabbi Rigler and Cantor Marx have created an hour-long service that includes readings, songs and more for your at-home seder. The video is available at Youtube.com/watch?v=TEkqXlkP4DY&feature=youtu.be.
