LIVE NOW: Installation of Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Perez

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Catholics around the region are welcoming Philadelphia's newest archbishop on Tuesday afternoon.

The installation for Archbishop Nelson Perez will begin at 1:30 p.m.

"God is a God of surprises and this is a surprise," said Perez.

That was the response when we asked the soon-to-be Archbishop of Philadelphia what it felt like when he found out his spiritual journey would take him back to the Delaware Valley.

Nelson Perez says he is overjoyed to be the next archbishop here, where his devotion to his faith and his calling took root.

"It's coming around full circle. It's amazing. I've been staying here at the Cathedral the last couple of days in the room I occupy, where I was a deacon, stationed at the Cathedral. I was ordained in this cathedral, a priest, so, it's pretty surreal."

Of course, it's first things first. Nelson Perez will officially become the first Hispanic archbishop Philadelphia.

Then, his plan is to go out into the community and meet face-to-face with the people who make up this region's Catholic community.

"For now, I am going to listen and visit. I have to begin with the administrators and stuff like that, and visit the parishes. Visit people," he said.

