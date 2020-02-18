New archbishop Nelson Perez installed as head of Philadelphia archdiocese

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5944131" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the installation ceremony for Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Perez on February 18, 2020.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 1.3 million Roman Catholic parishioners of the archdiocese of Philadelphia have a new spiritual leader.Fifty-eight-year-old Nelson Perez, who spent most of his early pastoral career in the Philadelphia area, assumed the post of archbishop in a ceremony Tuesday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.Perez, the former bishop of Cleveland, is the first Hispanic archbishop to lead the five-county archdiocese. He is the 14th Roman Catholic bishop and 10th archbishop of Philadelphia.He succeeds Archbishop Charles Chaput, who stepped down after turning 75 last year, the traditional retirement age for Catholic bishops.The Mass of Installation followed a procession of hundreds of cardinals, bishops, priests, deacons and seminarians to the city's cathedral church.Perez attended the diocesan seminary in Philadelphia in the 1980s and served in a number of Philadelphia parishes before being named as an auxiliary bishop in Rockville Centre, New York, and then bishop of Cleveland in 2017."God is a God of surprises and this is a surprise," said Perez said to Action News.That was the response when we asked the soon-to-be Archbishop of Philadelphia what it felt like when he found out his spiritual journey would take him back to the Delaware Valley.Nelson Perez says he is overjoyed to be the next archbishop here, where his devotion to his faith and his calling took root."It's coming around full circle. It's amazing. I've been staying here at the Cathedral the last couple of days in the room I occupy, where I was a deacon, stationed at the Cathedral. I was ordained in this cathedral, a priest, so, it's pretty surreal."