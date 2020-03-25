Religion & Spirituality

Philadelphia to continue suspension of public celebration of mass through Easter Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia said the suspension of the public celebration of mass during the COVID-19 pandemic will remain in force until further notice, including Palm Sunday, Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

In a statement by the Archdiocese released Tuesday, officials said this is a continuation of the edict released March 17, suspending mass and altering the celebration of sacraments as to comply with social distancing requirements.

"The coronavirus challenges us to celebrate the Mysteries of Christ for the glory of the Father and our sanctification, with reasonable limitations and in cooperation with directives from government and health officials to stem the spread of the virus," read the release.

Officials said during this time churches will remain open and available for the faithful to visit and pray, in a way that respects and follows the guidelines from government agencies concerning crowd sizes and gatherings.

Palm will be blessed and reserved at local churches for distribution at a later time.

Several area churches and faith groups are steaming services online during this time. A list of those services can be found here.
