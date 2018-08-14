RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Pennsylvania Catholic church abuse report to be released

EMBED </>More Videos

Pennsylvania Catholic church abuse report to be released. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on August 14, 2018.

By MARK SCOLFORO and MARC LEVY
HARRISBURG, Pa. --
Time is ticking down to a court-ordered deadline Tuesday afternoon to decide what information to black out in a forthcoming grand jury report investigating child sexual abuse in six of Pennsylvania's Roman Catholic dioceses.

A state Supreme Court order issued last month set a timetable to publicly release a redacted version of the grand jury's roughly 900-page report, and justices appointed a county judge to help state prosecutors and lawyers for clergy members named in it to decide what portions to release.

Court records in a months-long legal fight over the report say it identifies more than 300 "predator priests" and that grand jurors accuse church leaders of brushing aside victims to protect abusers and church institutions.

However, some clergy members named in the forthcoming document say they are wrongfully accused and are fighting to challenge the allegations against them. The identities of those clergy members remain under court seal and the state's high court plans to consider oral arguments on their claims in September.

In the meantime, the justices ordered the release of the report with redactions that conceal the identities of the clergy members who filed legal challenges.

A couple of dioceses have gotten out ahead of the report and released the names of clergy members who were accused of sexual misconduct with children. On Friday, the bishop of Pittsburgh's diocese said a few priests named in the report are still in ministry because the diocese determined allegations against them were unsubstantiated.

The grand jury investigated the Allentown, Erie, Greensburg, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh and Scranton dioceses, which together minister to more than 1.7 million Catholics.

Grand juries previously investigated child sexual abuse in the Philadelphia and Altoona-Johnstown dioceses.

The bishop of Erie's diocese wrote in a two-page letter that was to be read during Sunday services at all 97 parishes that it was "shocking to read the graphic details of exactly what occurred."

"The most important thing I want to do at this moment is to express my sorrow to the victims of sexual abuse that occurred within the Diocese of Erie," Bishop Lawrence Persico wrote. "As the grand jury report demonstrates, they have experienced cruel behavior by the very individuals who should have had the greatest interest in protecting them. They have suffered in darkness for a very long time."

In Pennsylvania, criminal charges can only be brought under the statute of limitations in effect at the time of the crime.

For those alleging abuse in the 1970s, that means two years from when it happened. For others, it means two years after they turned 18. Current state law allows prosecutors to file criminal charges before the one-time child victim turns 50 and for victims to seek civil damages in court before they turn 30.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionpennsylvania newssex abusepriest sex abusecatholic church
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
Pope changes death penalty teaching, now 'inadmissible'
St. Katharine Drexel's remains being moved to cathedral
Televangelist wants donations for $54M jet
Local woman makes history in Evangelical Lutheran Church
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Fire erupts after truck crashes into pizzeria in Frenchtown
Cars plunge as highway bridge collapses in Italy; 20 killed
Penn, CHOP, Wills Eye make best hospitals lists
Gov. Murphy issues state of emergency in Ocean County, N.J.
AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert; Downpour Threat Continues
Person struck by N.J. Transit train on River Line in Burlington Co.
Ambulance and car collide in New Castle County
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Show More
Pat's Steaks now available nationwide
King of Prussia Mall cleans up after flooding
Bystanders, officers rescue grandmother trapped on van
Manayunk businesses, residents on alert for Schuylkill flooding
Flood conditions abound across Delaware Valley
More News