Religion & Spirituality

Pope: Sorry I lost patience with hand-shaker who yanked me

Pope Francis has apologized for hitting the hand of a well-wisher who grabbed him and yanked him toward her.

In his new year's wishes to the public in St. Peter's Square on Wednesday, Francis confessed to losing his patience with the woman while he was strolling in the square Tuesday night to admire the Vatican's Nativity scene.

Cameras captured the scene when the woman, from behind a barrier, reached out and grabbed the pope's hand, pulling him violently toward her. Francis reacted sharply, exclaimed something and then slapped her hand so she would let him go.

Frowning in anger, he turned and strode away.

In his impromptu remarks Wednesday, Francis said "so many times we lose patience. Me, too." He then added "I say 'excuse me' for the bad example" he gave in the incident Tuesday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityreligionpope francispopeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Surveillance video shows Christmas Day armed robbery in Warminster
2 New Year's Eve killings brings Philly homicide rate to the highest since 2007
Mummers Parade in Philadelphia: What you need to know
Powerball's First Millionaire of 2020 revealed!
Woman dead, man hospitalized after shooting in Summerdale
Teen, man shot hours apart on same street
Eagles place Brandon Brooks on IR, sign Shelton Gibson
Show More
Arsonist set cars on fire in Roxborough: Officials
AccuWeather: Chilly and windy for New Year's Day
NJ minimum wage going up to $11 an hour on January 1, 2020
CVS, Walmart expand recall of infants' ibuprofen
Fort Bragg soldiers deploy after protesters storm U.S. embassy
More TOP STORIES News