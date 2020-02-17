Religion & Spirituality

Preparations continue for installation of Philadelphia's new archbishop

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Preparations continue for installation of new archbishop

Catholics around the region are getting ready to welcome Philadelphia's newest archbishop.

On Monday afternoon the final touches were being attended to inside the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul.

It's all in preparation for the installation of Nelson Perez on Tuesday.

FULL INTERVIEW: Sharrie Williams talks to the new Archbishop of Philadelphia, Nelson Perez.



Father Gus Puleo from Saint Patrick's Church in Norristown said he couldn't be happier for the man he describes as his mentor and friend.

"I was a deacon with him in 2004 to 2005 at Saint Williams in Philadelphia and he taught me to be a priest, taught me to be a pastor," said Puleo.

Father Puleo's parish is predominantly Hispanic.

We spoke with a few church-goers here who say that having a pope from Argentina, and now an incoming Archbishop who is also Latino, sends a wonderful message to the global Catholic community.

Philadelphia's new archbishop, Nelson Perez, shares memories of Action News.



"These two people set wonderful examples as to what we can aspire to be, not just in this country, not just as Hispanics, but as citizens of the world," said Selenia Tallo Vidrio of Norristown.

Mirta Frias says she plans to be there at the Cathedral Basilica for the installation ceremony.

"I know some people who really know him that they worked with him before, so I am so happy. I can't wait to meet him in person," said Frias.

Meanwhile, Father Puleo says he certainly believes Archbishop Perez is the right person, at the right time, to lead the Archdiocese.

"Very special guy, very kind, very personable, very charitable, very good with people. It's a new era for the church here in Philadelphia and I am really excited about it," he said.

You can watch the installation of Archbishop Nelson Perez on Tuesday on 6abc.com. The ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m.

Philadelphia's new archbishop, Nelson Perez, talked about his favorite spots in the city during a one-on-one interview with Sharrie Williams

