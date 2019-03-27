Saint Katharine Drexel

Saint Katharine Drexel: The Holy Heiress special to air on 6abc

Presented by The Connelly Foundation


Also Supported by the Knights of Columbus

Born into extreme wealth, she would give it all away, putting her on a path to Sainthood.
It's the awe-inspiring story of the life and legacy of Saint Katharine Drexel and the move to her new home at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul.

It's a special FYI Philly, Saint Katharine Drexel: The Holy Heiress. Saturday at 7pm on 6abc.




Canthy Gandolfo reports from the canonization of St. Katharine Drexel
Action News travelled to Rome for the Beatification and Canonization of Saint Katharine Drexel
