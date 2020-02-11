Religion & Spirituality

Sharrie Williams travels to Cleveland to visit Philadelphia's new archbishop

By
CLEVELAND (WPVI) -- Philadelphia's new archbishop, Nelson Perez, is wrapping up his tenure in Cleveland, Ohio and getting ready to officially start his new role here.

But before he made the trip east, Action News reporter Sharrie Williams traveled to Cleveland for a wide-ranging conversation.

She said he greeted her with a big hug and welcomed her into his Cleveland office with the love of God.

Bishop Perez has been away from the Delaware Valley for the last seven years but, at heart, he said he's a Philadelphia priest.

Of course, he was ordained in Philadelphia and spent 28 years here.

So when the Vatican called and said he would return as Archbishop he was caught off-guard, especially since he was with Pope Francis just a few weeks prior and Francis gave him no indication about the major appointment that was in store.

"Did you think you would be returning to Philadelphia did you see this coming?" Sharrie asked.

"Absolutely not. God is a God of surprises and this is a surprise I never saw in my wildest imagination," said Perez.

Perez's Mass of Installation will be held on Tuesday, February 18 at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul at 2 p.m.

Watch the rest of Sharrie's conversation with Perez in the video above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualityphiladelphiaphiladelphia archdiocese
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man admits killing father, brother in West Oak Lane: Police
Police investigate sexual assault at West Chester University
Philadelphia police search for purse-snatching trio
Man opens fire on Philly officers during robbery investigation
Trump pays tribute to 2 fallen soldiers in Delaware
Deadly coronavirus gets a name: COVID-19
Meek Mill to headline 2020 Roots Picnic
Show More
Expensive puppies stolen from Bucks County kennel: Breeder
Memorial held for coach, family killed in Bryant crash
Man critically injured in Powelton shooting
Suspect told NJ teen he was at home to pick her up: Police
AccuWeather: Rainy Start, Milder Today
More TOP STORIES News